PM Modi hails ‘indomitable spirit’ of para-athletes as India bags 29 medals in best campaign ever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the ‘indomitable spirit’ of para-athletes as India bagged a total of 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics. India witnessed its ‘best-ever campaign’ in the 2024 edition of Paralympics, cinching seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

Notably, this was the number of medals won by India in the history of the competition.

“Paralympics 2024 have been special and historical. India is overjoyed that our incredible para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best ever performance since India's debut at the Games. This achievement is due to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes. Their sporting performances have given us many moments to remember and inspired several upcoming athletes.”, PM Modi wrote on X (Formerly Twitter)

India has surpassed its previous record-setting performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where it secured 19 medals—comprising five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

At the recent Paralympic Games, India not only exceeded this impressive tally but also crossed the milestone of 50 medals in the history of the competition.

This achievement was made possible by a delegation of 84 para-athletes, competing in 12 disciplines from August 28 to Sunday, a significant increase from the nine sports represented in Tokyo.

Notably, India expanded its participation to include new events such as paracycling, para rowing, and blind judo, setting several records and achieving new milestones in the process.

India's medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics: -Avani Lekhara (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Gold)

-Mona Agarwal (Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Athletics, Women's 100m T35, Bronze)

-Manish Narwal (Shooting, Men's 10m air pistol SH1, Silver)

-Rubina Francis (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Preethi Pal (Shooting, Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Bronze)

-Nishad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T47, Silver)

-Yogesh Kathuniya (Athletics, Men's discus throw F56, Silver)

-Nitesh Kumar (Badminton, Men's singles SL3, Gold)

-Thulasimathi Murugesan (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Silver)

-Manisha Ramadass (Badminton, Women's singles SU5, Bronze)

-Suhas Yathiraj (Badminton, Men's singles SL4, Silver)

-Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi (Archery, Mixed team compound open, Bronze)

-Sumit Antil (Athletics, Javelin throw F64, Gold)

-Nithya Sre Sivan (Badminton, Women's singles SH6, Bronze)

-Deepthi Jeevanji (Athletics, Women's 400m T20, Bronze)

-Mariyappan Thangavelu (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Bronze)

-Sharad Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T63, Silver)

-Ajeet Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Silver)

-Sundar Singh Gurjar (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F46, Bronze)

-Sachin Khilari (Athletics, Men's shot put F46, Silver)

-Harvinder Singh (Archery, Men's individual recurve open, Gold)

-Dharambir (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Gold)

-Parnav Soorma (Athletics, Men's club throw F51, Silver)

-Kapil Parmar (Judo, Men's -60kg J1, Bronze)

-Praveen Kumar (Athletics, Men's high jump T64, Gold)

-Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Athletics, Men's shot put F57, Bronze)

-Simran (Athletics, Women's 200m T12, Bronze)

-Navdeep Singh (Athletics, Men's javelin throw F41, Gold).