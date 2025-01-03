PM Modi meets chess ace Koneru Humpy: ‘Source of inspiration for aspiring players’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Grandmaster Koneru Humpy and called her a source of inspiration for aspiring players.

The meeting took place days after she won the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship.

She defeated Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge champion in the prestigious tournament in New York.

"Glad to have met Koneru Humpy and her family. She is a sporting icon and a source of inspiration for aspiring players," said PM Modi.

Stating that her sharp intellect and unwavering determination are clearly visible, Modi said, "She has not only brought immense pride to India but has also redefined what excellence is."

The chess grandmaster who met the PM along with the family described it "once-in-a-lifetime privilege".

“It was an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime privilege to meet our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, alongside my family. The experience was truly unforgettable filled with inspiration and encouragement. Thank you, sir, for this remarkable moment!,” she said in a post on X.

In 2019, Humpy won the event in Georgia. She is only the second player after China’s Ju Wenjun to clinch the title more than once.

After victory, she had said that her win would now prompt other Indians to take up chess.