Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Watch: PM Modi meets Paris Paralympic players at his residence in Delhi, interacts with medalists
Watch: PM Modi meets Paris Paralympic players at his residence in Delhi, interacts with medalists

  • PM Modi meets Paris Paralympic players at his residence, interacts with medalists in Delhi

PM Modi interacted with members of Indian Paralympic Games Paris 2024 contingent.

The Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

The players returned back to India after their record-breaking performance in various games.

The Indian contingent won 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronze medals.

"We had discussions on a lot of issues. He spoke to us personally...I always wanted to meet PM Modi personally and now I got this opportunity. He asked about my children and my family. It is a really good feeling that the Prime Minister of the country is very well aware of our families," Mona Agarwal.

Agarwal won Bronze Medal at Paralympic in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara gifted PM Modi a signed Indian jersey.

