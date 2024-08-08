Watch: PM Modi speaks to Indian Hockey Team on winning bronze at Paris Olympics

8 Aug 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Indian Hockey team after defeating Spain to win bronze in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

India clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to put his side in front.

Before speaking to Indian team, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team had shown tremendous determination on way to the historic feat of winning back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," wrote Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he added.

President Murmu said that Harmanpreet Singh's side deserves the highest praise for the resurgence of Indian Hockey.

"Heartiest congratulations to our Hockey Team for securing the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics! It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves highest praise for resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have done India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team," President Murmu wrote on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it was a 'phenomenal match' by the Indian men's hockey team in the bronze medal game at the Paris Olympics.

"Phenomenal match by the Indian Hockey Team - proud to see you all bag the Bronze Medal Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

8 Aug 2024
