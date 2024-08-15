’PM Modi supports us just like our parents’: Indian Olympic athletes react after meeting Prime Minister

  • India won 6 medals in Paris Olympics 2024, which include 1 silver and 5 bronze.

Livemint
Updated15 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian Olympic contingent at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian Olympic contingent at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

With the Indian contingent returned to country from Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the athletes at his residence in New Delhi on 15 August.

Though few athletes have met PM Modi at different occasions, there were first timers who interacted with him personally.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Indian contingent of Olympics 2024: Every player who went to…

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was overwhelmed after meeting PM Modi and opined that he supports the sportspersons just like their parents.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “It was a very good meeting...As I could not win a medal this time (in the Paris Olympics), he (PM Modi) motivated me a lot...He supports us just like our parents support us…”

Also Read | PM Modi meets India’s Paris Olympics contingent, poses with medalists | Watch

Bronze medal winner at Paris Olympics in shooting Swapnil Kusale was also one of the athletes meeting PM Modi. He expressed his happiness but also was sad with CAS rejecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. Even just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh were seen posing with the Prime Minister.

After meeting PM Modi," Indian Hockey Player Mandeep Singh said, “I am feeling very good after meeting PM Modi...We gifted him a hockey stick...we are very happy to meet him...”

Even double silver medalist in shooting Manu Bhakar was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals.

Also Read | Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport | Watch

Other sportspersons who were seen with PM Modi include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who failed to win a medal at Paris. She said, “It was a great meeting. He (PM Modi) interacts with every time before leave for a competition to motivate us. He also interacts with us when we return home to keep us motivated. This is a big thing.”

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen with PM Modi.

In the meantime, silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury.

India won 6 medals in Paris Olympics, which include 1 silver and 5 bronze.

With agency inputs.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
HomeSportsSports News’PM Modi supports us just like our parents’: Indian Olympic athletes react after meeting Prime Minister

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue