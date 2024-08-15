With the Indian contingent returned to country from Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the athletes at his residence in New Delhi on 15 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though few athletes have met PM Modi at different occasions, there were first timers who interacted with him personally.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was overwhelmed after meeting PM Modi and opined that he supports the sportspersons just like their parents.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “It was a very good meeting...As I could not win a medal this time (in the Paris Olympics), he (PM Modi) motivated me a lot...He supports us just like our parents support us…"

Bronze medal winner at Paris Olympics in shooting Swapnil Kusale was also one of the athletes meeting PM Modi. He expressed his happiness but also was sad with CAS rejecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. Even just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh were seen posing with the Prime Minister.

After meeting PM Modi," Indian Hockey Player Mandeep Singh said, “I am feeling very good after meeting PM Modi...We gifted him a hockey stick...we are very happy to meet him..."

Even double silver medalist in shooting Manu Bhakar was seen explaining to the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals.

Other sportspersons who were seen with PM Modi include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who failed to win a medal at Paris. She said, "It was a great meeting. He (PM Modi) interacts with every time before leave for a competition to motivate us. He also interacts with us when we return home to keep us motivated. This is a big thing."

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen with PM Modi.

In the meantime, silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury.

India won 6 medals in Paris Olympics, which include 1 silver and 5 bronze.