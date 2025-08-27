PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet clears India's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its nod to the submission of India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Advertisement

The approval marks a significant step towards the country's ambition of hosting more international level sports events.

The proposal to the PM Modi-led Cabinet was made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Alongside India's CWG 2030 bid approval, the Cabinet so gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from concerned Ministries, Departments and Authorities and sanction of required grant-in-aid to Gujarat Government, in case the bid gets accepted.

Commonwealth Games 2030: Which city is likely to host CWG? The government has earmarked Ahmedabad as the likely city that will host the Commonwealth Games 2030, owing to its ‘world class stadiums’ among other benefits.

“Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture,” the Centre said in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final,” it added.

India had last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010. That year, New Delhi was chosen to host the games.

Why does India want to host CWG 2030? The Centre said that hosting CWG 2030 will have more benefits than just boost sports.

Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes, it said.

Apart from this, a large number of professionals in related fields will also be able to get opportunities to flourish their careers. These include Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordinators, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, and Public relations and communications among others.

Advertisement

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games 2030.

CWG 2030 will also see the participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons among others visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.