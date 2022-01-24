NEW DELHI: Online poker gaming company PokerBaazi.com has launched the second edition of its National Poker Series India. The series, it said, scheduled to begin on March 6, has announced a prize pool of ₹18.5 crore for 84 tournaments across 15 days.

The company said it will give out 252 medals to podium finishers in all its tournaments, and will also give out three podium medals for the three finishers with highest medal tallies. The series will have ‘Golden Rush’ as one of its marquee events and podium finishers can then go on to play the world's biggest international poker event in Las Vegas, USA.

Navkiran Singh, the founder & CEO of Baazi Games, its parent company said, “After the huge success of its first season, which saw a record-breaking entry from across the demographics and geographies, we are all excited and set to welcome the new players with the launch of the second edition of the series. This series is all about establishing poker as a sport in India while unveiling the hidden poker talent this country has to offer."

Last year saw players participating from 20 states with Maharashtra leading the medal tally with 44 medals followed by Delhi and Haryana with 37 and 18 medals, respectively, he said.

The first edition of National Poker Series was hosted in June 2021 which had over 83,000 entries across 64 tournaments. The 2022 edition, he said, will take it a notch higher with ‘India Khelega Poker’, making it an aspirational and seasonal event for players and fans to look forward to.

The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to win gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as the renowned title of national poker gold medalist.

According to the estimates by consultancy firm, KPMG, Indian’s online gaming enterprise is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% to reach ₹11,880 crore by 2023 from ₹4,380 crore in 2018.

