Prabhsimran Singh misses huge IPL record after being dismissed for 91 runs during PBKS vs LSG; check details

Prabhsimran Singh missed out on a huge Indian Premier League (IPL) record after being dismissed for 91 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday in Dharamshala. Had the Punjab Kings opener scored nine more runs, the right hander would have become the first uncapped player in the history of IPL to score multiple hundreds.
One of the main reasons for Punjab Kings' brilliant season in IPL 2025, Prabhsimran is placed seventh in the list for Orange Cap with 437 runs in 11 matches. His only IPL hundred came in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals, when he scored 103 off 65 balls.
