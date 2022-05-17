Prasar Bharati to air Women's NBA and NBA G on DD Sports.

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WNBA and NBA G League programming will be added to DD Sports’ twice daily basketball slots of morning and evening. In addition to the WNBA and NBA G League, Prasar Bharati will continue to air daily NBA content on DD Sports
NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati, the public service broadcaster, on Tuesday announced the addition of WNBA and NBA G League programming to its daily offering on Doordarshan (DD) Sports, its free-to-air sports channel.
The WNBA and NBA G League programming will be added to DD Sports’ twice daily basketball slots of morning and evening. In addition to the WNBA and NBA G League, Prasar Bharati will continue to air daily NBA content on DD Sports, including Hardwood Classic games, Marquee Matchups, NBA Finals recaps, NBA TV specials, and Jr. NBA instructional and training videos.
“DD Sports has a unique place in India as the only destination on television for sports development. We have been in the process of reinvigorating the content of DD Sports, and the WNBA and G League adds to the variety of offerings in the sports cluster. We aim to create easy access for fans in India and educate them further about one of the world’s most popular sports," said Mayank Agarwal, director general, Doordarshan.
“Our relationship with Prasar Bharati allows us to bring the excitement of professional basketball to millions of households across India," said Sunny Malik, head of global content and media distribution, NBA India. “In addition to some of the most iconic games and moments from the NBA’s storied 75-year history, fans in India can now also enjoy dynamic WNBA and NBA G League programming."
The WNBA, which tipped off its 26th season in early May, is a basketball league. It has 12 teams. In 2020, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women’s basketball – and women’s sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete.