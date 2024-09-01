Preethi Pal wins bronze in T35 200m, her second medal at Paris Paralympics; PM Modi says historic achievement

Preethi Pal won her second medal in a Paralympic as she clinched a bronze in the women's T35 200m competition at the Paris Games, on Sunday.

She became the first-ever Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics or Olympics.

On August 30, Preethi Pal, a farmer's daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, won India's first athletics medal as she clinched a bronze in the women's T35 100m competition with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.

Congratulating her for her achievement, PM Modi said that her dedication is truly remarkable.

“A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.”

“India's Preeti Pal has won the bronze medal in the 'Women's 200m T35 Race' event of the Paris Paralympics. The country's daughters are shining in Paris. The Congress family sends its best wishes to Preeti for her future,” said Congress in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to medal winners for India in the Paralympic Games, including Preethi, over phone and lauded their efforts in the ongoing competition. He congratulated each medal winner and said they had made the country proud with their performances.

