CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria put India on top with gold in boxing; Jadumani Singh settles for silver

Preeti Pawar won India's first boxing gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the Bhiwani-born pugilist defeated Scarlett Savannah Delgado of Canada 5-0 by an unanimous decision on Saturday win the women's 54kg event final. Minutes later, Jaismine Lamboria added another gold to take India's medal tally to 30.

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In the men's 55kg, Jadumani Singh's dominant run came to an end in the final as the Indian had to settle for silver against Australia's Jye Dixon. The Indian won the first round by a split 3-2 decision, but Dixon produced a spectacular comeback to impress the referees in the last two rounds.

A tight first round where both boxers were quick on their feet, landing punches in between. Three judges favour the Indian as Jadumani leads with a split 3-2 decision after the opening round.

Preeti made a commanding start to the gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour. The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.

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The 22-year-old Indian had secured a flawless 5-0 unanimous-decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Jaismine was dominant over Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final, winning the top prize by a margin of 5-0. It must be noted that Walsh is a four-time CWG medallist with gold (2022) and silver medals in 2014 and 2018.

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Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents. Jasmine had won bronze in the last edition of the Games in Birmingham.

India's CWG 2026 medals tally updated

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 56 31 45 132 2 England 18 35 29 82 3 Canada 17 16 21 54 4 Scotland 10 8 16 34 5 Nigeria 9 6 3 18 6 India 8 15 7 30

In the day's third bout featuring an Indian pugilist, Jadumani lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon. After a bit of struggle against his taller opponent from Down Under, Jadumani rallied to win the first round 3-2.

Dixon then showed his wares and fought back brilliantly to take the second round by an 5-0 unanimous verdict. The Aussie used the momentum to edge out his opponent and end India's golden run in the boxing ring.

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Also Read | CWG 2026: India assured of three more boxing medals in Glasgow

Jadumani had stormed into the men's 55kg final after pulling off a 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in