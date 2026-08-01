CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria put India on top with gold in boxing; Jadumani Singh settles for silver

Preeti Pawar won India's first boxing gold medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 as the Bhiwani-born pugilist defeated Scarlett Savannah Delgado of Canada 5-0 by an unanimous decision on Saturday win the women's 54kg event final. Minutes later, Jaismine Lamboria added another gold to take India's medal tally to 30.
In the men's 55kg, Jadumani Singh's dominant run came to an end in the final as the Indian had to settle for silver against Australia's Jye Dixon. The Indian won the first round by a split 3-2 decision, but Dixon produced a spectacular comeback to impress the referees in the last two rounds.
A tight first round where both boxers were quick on their feet, landing punches in between. Three judges favour the Indian as Jadumani leads with a split 3-2 decision after the opening round.
Preeti made a commanding start to the gold-medal bout, winning the opening round unanimously with all five judges adjudicating 10-8 in the Indian's favour. The World No. 3 in the bantamweight division started the second round on a positive note and continued in the same vein to emerge winner for India's first gold medal of the day.
The 22-year-old Indian had secured a flawless 5-0 unanimous-decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals.
On the other hand, Jaismine was dominant over Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg final, winning the top prize by a margin of 5-0. It must be noted that Walsh is a four-time CWG medallist with gold (2022) and silver medals in 2014 and 2018.
Jaismine took the first round by a split verdict after a close contest with both boxers challenging each other. However, Jaismine won the second round by a unanimous verdict, having landed some hard blows on her opponents. Jasmine had won bronze in the last edition of the Games in Birmingham.
|Pos
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|56
|31
|45
|132
|2
|England
|18
|35
|29
|82
|3
|Canada
|17
|16
|21
|54
|4
|Scotland
|10
|8
|16
|34
|5
|Nigeria
|9
|6
|3
|18
|6
|India
|8
|15
|7
|30
In the day's third bout featuring an Indian pugilist, Jadumani lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon. After a bit of struggle against his taller opponent from Down Under, Jadumani rallied to win the first round 3-2.
Dixon then showed his wares and fought back brilliantly to take the second round by an 5-0 unanimous verdict. The Aussie used the momentum to edge out his opponent and end India's golden run in the boxing ring.
Jadumani had stormed into the men's 55kg final after pulling off a 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Philip Haoseb of Namibia on Friday.