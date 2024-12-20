Premier League 2024-25: Mason Mount’s injury nightmare - Manchester United’s star out for weeks

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss several weeks of action after sustaining an injury during the Manchester derby, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed. Mount, who lasted just 14 minutes before being substituted, has struggled with injuries since his £55 million ($69.03 million) move from Chelsea.

Amorim on Mount’s jnjury setback and challenges of player recovery "Several weeks, I don't know the exact date, but it's going to be for a long time. It’s part of football, and we have to continue," Amorim said. He emphasized the challenges of integrating players recovering from frequent injuries, given the lack of time for proper training amidst a packed schedule.

"What I can do is to help Mason to teach him how to play our game when he's recovering. Try to use that time for him to think about different things.

"The worst part is that we don't have time to train like we should do when you are recovering from a lot of injuries.

"We are always travelling, have games, we don't have all the team together so this makes it really hard to recreate the games before they come to the (actual) game."

Injury concerns mount for United with Lindelof also out The setback adds to United's injury concerns as defender Victor Lindelof was also sidelined during the team's 4-3 League Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Lindelof was forced off at halftime, prompting Amorim to acknowledge the difficulties players face when returning from extended absences.

Marcus Rashford ready to return for Bournemouth clash Despite the mounting challenges, Amorim shared positive news about Marcus Rashford, who is set to return for Sunday’s (December 22) Premier League clash against Bournemouth. The England international, who had been left out of Manchester United’s last two games, was at the center of transfer speculation but remains crucial to the club's plans.

"Marcus is ready, and there was no disciplinary issue," Amorim clarified. "We need big talents like him at Manchester United."