Presenter steps in after T20 WC captains remain silent on this question | Watch

Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022, a mega pre-tournament press conference including all captains of the 16 participating teams took place on Saturday in Australia.
The press conference was divided into two batches with captains from Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England, Netherlands, Namibia, UAE, and Sri Lanka in the first batch, according to the Hindustan Times.
As the conference began, a journalist asked a common question every captain, "Whether they will run a non-striker out before the delivery is bowled?" The reply from the captain was unsurprising.
Further, each captain from the eight teams was asked to raise their hands if they would be comfortable with their bowlers doing something similar, however, no one did, as per HT reports.
During the third T20I of the series between Australia and England, fast bowler Mitchell had warned Buttler of backing up too early. On the other hand, India's Deepak Chahar had also done a similar thing. He had warned South Africa batter, Tristan Stubbs.
India’s campaign will start with a blockbuster against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is sold out.
Team India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Mohammed Shami would replace Bumrah as the 15th player in the squad. Shami had already landed in Australia and will join the Indian team in Brisbane for two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand next week.
Shami has experience of playing in Australia and was India’s second highest wicket-taker during the ODI World Cup in 2019. The right-arm fast bowler was due to play in the home T20 series against Australia and South Africa last month but pulled out after he tested positive for COVID-19.
He hasn’t played a T20 international in almost a year since claiming six wickets in five games during the last T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
