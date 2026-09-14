President Murmu, PM Modi hail India's women cricketers after Asia Cup triumph: ‘Proud moment for Indian cricket'

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after its emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai.

Murmu described the title as a historic achievement and praised the team for maintaining a perfect record throughout the tournament.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence,” the president’s official handle posted on X.

Modi also hailed the team’s performance, highlighting the confidence and consistency displayed by the players.

“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,” Modi wrote on X.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to claim its eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The team went through the tournament unbeaten.

India’s batting charge came from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who put together a 129-run opening partnership. Their effort helped India post 183/5 in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka’s chase never gathered momentum. Sree Charani returned figures of 4/20 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma took 3/19 as India bowled out the opposition’s challenge and secured a comprehensive victory.

The result also drew praise from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who called the campaign a complete team effort.

“What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time. Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India!” Shukla wrote on X.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the players, with Puri highlighting India’s batting, bowling and fielding performance.