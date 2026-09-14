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President Murmu, PM Modi hail India's women cricketers after Asia Cup triumph: ‘Proud moment for Indian cricket'

India women’s cricket team remained unbeaten through the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to secure a record eighth title.

Anjali Thakur
Updated14 Sep 2026, 08:41 AM IST
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The India women’s cricket team celebrates their T20 Asia Cup win over Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.
The India women’s cricket team celebrates their T20 Asia Cup win over Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday. (BCCI)
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President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after its emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai.

Murmu described the title as a historic achievement and praised the team for maintaining a perfect record throughout the tournament.

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“My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning Women’s T20 Asia Cup Championship 2026. They played superbly as a team throughout the tournament, winning all the matches. They have done the country proud. They are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. I am sure, they will script many more inspiring chapters of success and excellence,” the president’s official handle posted on X.

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Modi also hailed the team’s performance, highlighting the confidence and consistency displayed by the players.

Also Read | India’s unstoppable run to Women’s T20 Asia Cup crown

“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,” Modi wrote on X.

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Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to claim its eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The team went through the tournament unbeaten.

India’s batting charge came from openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who put together a 129-run opening partnership. Their effort helped India post 183/5 in 20 overs.

Also Read | Why did India refuse Women’s Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi? Check details

Sri Lanka’s chase never gathered momentum. Sree Charani returned figures of 4/20 from four overs, while Deepti Sharma took 3/19 as India bowled out the opposition’s challenge and secured a comprehensive victory.

The result also drew praise from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who called the campaign a complete team effort.

“What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time. Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India!” Shukla wrote on X.

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Also Read | IND-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's Asia Cup Final: India claim eighth title

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated the players, with Puri highlighting India’s batting, bowling and fielding performance.

While Mandhana and Shafali provided the platform with the bat, India’s bowlers ensured the final never became a close contest. Sri Lanka finished on 111, handing India a 72-run victory and another major title in women’s cricket.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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