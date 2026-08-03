Pretoria Capitals skipper Keshav Maharaj hopes to build on equation with Ganguly in SA20 season 5

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 3 (ANI): Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj believes that the new leadership group he formed with head coach Sourav Ganguly was at the forefront of the franchise's tremendous run in Season 4 of the SA20 and credited the Indian legend with cultivating a positive team culture and energy that played a massive role in their road to the title clash, where they fell short to three-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC).

Pretoria Capitals are two-time SA20 runners-up, falling just short of the title in the first and the previous edition. They will start season five against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 17 next year.

Speaking to SA20 in an exclusive chat as per a press release, he said about his equation with head coach Ganguly, "I think in tournaments like this, you have got to build a nice team culture around everything, and Sourav was amazing at that. We had a lot of guys that bought into what we tried to achieve. Often during the competition, when we were not playing, we would get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games, and chat cricket. There was a real buzz and energy within the camp, which was a privilege to be a part of."

"To create something so special in the first season was really exciting. Hopefully, we can build on that, and that will last for generations to come," he added.

The Capitals open their Season 5 campaign against the Sunrisers in a repeat of last edition's final, and Maharaj preferred to look ahead rather than dwell on the past and what could have been.

"It is always going to be the case to the public (revenge), but I think it is just about putting our best foot forward," Maharaj added.

"We know it is always important to start the competition really well on the front foot, and to do it against the defending champions would be a nice step in the right direction towards the new season," he said.

Maharaj was influential not only with his leadership but also with the ball, playing a significant role in the Capitals reaching the final by taking 12 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 6.54. He also praised the Highveld crowd, saying it did not disappoint in his first season in Centurion after spending three seasons with Durban's Super Giants.