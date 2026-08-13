Prichard Colon death: Boxer passes away at 33 after decade of struggle from 2015 brain injury suffered in ring

Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colon has passed away at the age of 33 after more than a decade of health struggles caused by severe brain injuries he suffered in the ring.

Colon never recovered the ability to walk or speak after a tragic night in 2015. His father, Richard Colon, confirmed the news on social media on Thursday, saying his son had left this world for a better place. The family had cared for him around the clock for years.

The fight that changed everything Prichard Colon entered October 2015 with a perfect record of 16 wins and no losses. Thirteen of those victories came by knockout. He looked like a rising star in the super welterweight division and a future champion for Puerto Rico.

Then came the bout against American fighter Terrel Williams at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Colon complained to referee Joe Cooper about repeated punches to the back of the head, known as rabbit punches, which are illegal. He was knocked down twice in the ninth round.

Also Read | British boxer Raven Chapman undergoes emergency brain surgery

His corner removed his gloves after the ninth, thinking the fight was over. That led to a disqualification loss. Shortly afterward, Colon collapsed in the changing rooms. Doctors found a bleed on the brain. Surgeons performed an emergency hemicraniectomy to ease the swelling and remove the hematoma.

He spent 221 days in a coma. When he left hospital in May 2016, the damage was permanent. Colon remained wheelchair-bound and unable to talk. He needed full-time care for the rest of his life.

Boxing organizations pay tribute The boxing world reacted with sadness. The WBO said: “A warrior until the very end. The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colon, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family. Rest in peace, champion.”

The WBC posted, “Today, we mourn the passing of Prichard Colon. A true warrior whose strength, courage, and fighting spirit inspired people around the world. The WBC family extends its deepest condolences to his mother, Nieves, his family, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Champion.”

The WBA stated, “We mourn the passing of Prichard Colon. A true warrior in every sense of the word, Prichard left us with profound lessons about life, resilience, and our sport. The entire boxing community mourns this heartbreaking and significant loss. Rest in peace, champion.”

A long battle outside the ring In 2017, Prichard Colon’s parents filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million in damages from the ringside doctor and the promoters. The co-promoters were later dismissed from the case. As of 2026, the lawsuit has not been settled or gone to trial.

Through it all, his family stayed by his side. His mother, Nieves, became his main caregiver. Videos shared over the years showed small moments of progress during therapy, but Colon never regained speech or the ability to walk independently.