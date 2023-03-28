Prime Volleyball League second season viewership grows over 50%1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:24 PM IST
The league organisers said it garnered almost equal interest from the female audiences with the gender split between men and women viewers being 58:42
The Prime Volleyball League’s second season, which took place earlier in the year, has seen a viewership increase of about 54% to 206 million, as compared to 133 million in its first season, the league organisers said citing viewership data from BARC.
