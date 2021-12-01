Pro Kabaddi League season 8 to start 22 December

The PKL player auctions held in August this year in Mumbai had retained 59 players. More than 450 players went under the hammer. Of these, 190 players were sold for ₹48.22 crore. Noteworthy player auctions included Pardeep Narwal who was bought by UP Yoddha for ₹1.65 crore, becoming one of the most expensive players auctioned at a league outside of cricket. Siddharth Desai was retained by Telugu Titans for ₹1.30 crore.