NEW DELHI: Pro Panja League, an arm-wrestling league, has partnered with micro-blogging platform Koo ahead of the 2022 edition of the nationwide tournament, scheduled to kick off soon. The app, a social platform, will enable athletes to converse and engage with fans from across India in their local languages, while bringing the intense action of the game to the platform.

With this, arm wrestlers will be able to amplify their reach among fans, build a connection and interact with them on a real-time basis, the company said.

Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the league said, “We were looking to partner with a social media platform that had the ‘desi’ touch, and through which one could reach out to the real India. I am glad that league athletes will be able to reach out to masses."

The app's spokesperson said India carries a rich sporting legacy with multiple native sports like kabaddi, kho-kho and panja that are tremendously popular with people from across India and ‘Bharat’. "As a platform, we celebrate everything that India has to offer. We are thrilled to be associated with the action-packed Pro Panja League - 2022, and are certain that India’s most talented arm wrestlers will be able to leverage our multi-language platform to connect with their communities in their local languages, and garner significant traction and public support during the league," said a statement from the spokesperson.

Through the league, which is in affiliation with the Indian Arm Wrestling Federation, actors Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani are formalising a popular past-time sport in India and giving a platform to panja players from across the country, to not only build a name, but to also benefit financially. With a long-term vision of ensuring the popularity and commercial viability of the sport, the league will follow a franchise-based format this year, along with mega matches and ranking tournaments. The league aims to make the sport as inclusive as possible, with a specially-abled competition category, the statement said.

According to analytics firm Statista, the market size of the sports industry across India was over ₹16 billion in 2020. The majority of the media consumption in the sports industry in the country was from the Indian Premier League. Recently however, other domestic leagues like Pro Kabbadi and the Indian Super League have also gained popularity.

