Pro Panja League Partners with Koo app

The app's spokesperson said India carries a rich sporting legacy with multiple native sports like kabaddi, kho-kho and panja that are tremendously popular with people from across India and ‘Bharat’. "As a platform, we celebrate everything that India has to offer. We are thrilled to be associated with the action-packed Pro Panja League - 2022, and are certain that India’s most talented arm wrestlers will be able to leverage our multi-language platform to connect with their communities in their local languages, and garner significant traction and public support during the league," said a statement from the spokesperson.