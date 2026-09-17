Pro Picks: Rams will rebound but Giants will cover the spread

Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and the rejuvenated New York Giants gave John Harbaugh a successful debut.

A sleepy effort in Australia has the Super Bowl favorites reeling after one game. Now the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Myles Garrett for a month. And, Aaron Donald’s status is uncertain.

Still, the Rams (0-1) are 7 1/2-point favorites against the Giants (1-0) on Monday night.

Expect Sean McVay to have his team ready to rebound after ill-advised travel plans led to a dismal performance against the 49ers.

Harbaugh’s team made a statement against the Cowboys. It’ll be a tough challenge on the road against Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Los Angeles.

Pro Picks likes the Rams to win but the Giants to cover.

RAMS: 27-20

Line: Bills minus 4 1/2

Josh Allen was spectacular against Houston’s stingy defense, though he was a dropped pick away from losing the game. Joe Brady’s Bills will be fired up to play their home opener in a new stadium. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and a new-look offensive line were impressive against New Orleans. The defense struggled, as usual.

BILLS: 30-23

Line: Buccaneers minus 8 1/2

Deshaun Watson could be making his final start for the Browns, who were dismal at Jacksonville. Watson has to play well or Cleveland may turn to Shedeur Sanders sooner than later. The Buccaneers lost an opener for the first time since 2020 when they won the Super Bowl. Baker Mayfield can’t turn the ball over three times again.

BUCCANEERS: 24-17

Line: Eagles minus 7

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense had a successful opener under a new coordinator but have plenty of room to improve. They’ll play better against the Titans. This should be a rough day for Tennessee’s Cam Ward going against a tough defense.

EAGLES: 27-16

Line: Packers minus 3 1/2

The Packers have lost six straight games since Micah Parsons was injured last December. Their offensive line is struggling to protect Jordan Love and they were undisciplined, committing 12 penalties in Week 1. Enter the Jets. Yes, they won their opener. But they beat the Titans.

PACKERS: 26-17

Line: Texans minus 2 1/2

The Bengals may finally have a strong defense to match Joe Burrow and a prolific offense. A defensive collapse cost the Texans the opener but C.J. Stroud was a standout on offense. It’s early but Houston can’t afford to lose two straight at home to start the season.

TEXANS: 26-23

Line: Patriots minus 5 1/2

Drake Maye can’t be turnover-prone or the Patriots won’t come close to last season’s success. He won’t have A.J. Brown so Romeo Doubs needs to step up. It could be a struggle against T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh’s stout defensive front. Aaron Rodgers is going to need a better run game and some help from DK Metcalf.

PATRIOTS: 22-20

Line: Bears minus 5 1/2

Caleb Williams and the Bears won’t score 59 this week against Brian Flores’ defense but they don’t have to. Carson Wentz was efficient coming off the bench for the Vikings against Green Bay. He’ll have a full week to practice with the starters but this won’t be easy, even though Chicago’s defense gave up 37 last week.

BEARS: 27-16

Line: Panthers minus 1 1/2

Bryce Young and Carolina’s offense were dynamic in Week 1. The defense was horrendous. The Falcons have Bijan Robinson but problems at quarterback. The Panthers are 0-9 straight up as a favorite since 2021. Time to end that odd streak.

PANTHERS: 24-18

Line: Ravens minus 8 1/2

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers are going to look unstoppable more often than not. The Saints nearly overcame a 21-0 deficit to stun the Lions. Tyler Shough had a strong finish, but needs to do a better job avoiding turnovers and sacks.

RAVENS: 30-20

Line: Broncos minus 2 1/2

Trevor Lawrence is going to get early MVP attention if he beats the Broncos on the road. Bo Nix struggled and Denver’s talented defense had a terrible day against the Chiefs. The Broncos also seemed to miss Sean Payton’s play-calling.

BRONCOS: 24-20

Line: Chargers minus 6 1/2

Justin Herbert’s debut in Mike McDaniel’s offense was lackluster. Chargers new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary also had a disappointing debut. But they should get on track against the Raiders. Klint Kubiak got his first win out of the way. Beating teams other than the Dolphins will harder.

CHARGERS: 27-16

Line: 49ers minus 13 1/2

The only thing that can slow down Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers is the jet lag after spending 10 days in Australia. The Dolphins are going to be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick and Arch Manning. Spending the week in Napa instead of South Beach isn’t going to help.

49ERS: 30-13

Line: Seahawks minus 4

The Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset in Week 1, knocking off the Chargers. Now, they face the defending Super Bowl champions on extra rest. Seattle’s suffocating defense will cause trouble for Jacoby Brissett. Drew Lock won’t have to do too much filling in for Sam Darnold other than protect the ball and manage the game.

BEST BET: SEAHAWKS: 24-13

Line: Cowboys minus 3 1/2

A bonehead celebration penalty by Stefon Diggs and questionable play on a 2-point conversion cost the Commanders a shot at an upset in Philly. The optimism surrounding the Cowboys’ defense has quickly faded after a poor opener. Dallas hasn’t been 0-2 since 2010. Dak Prescott won’t let it happen.

COWBOYS: 27-23

Line: Chiefs minus 6 1/2

Patrick Mahomes is back to his old self despite ACL surgery nine months ago. Kenneth Walker III gives the Chiefs a run game they’ve lacked for years. The Colts got whacked by the Ravens and their new-look defense was awful. That’s eight losses in a row for Indianapolis since an 8-2 start last season. It’s going to be hard to avoid nine, though the Chiefs could be in for a letdown off an emotional Monday night game.

UPSET SPECIAL: 24-23

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Last week: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 5-11.

Overall: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 5-11.

Best Bet: Straight up: 1-0. Against spread: 0-1.

Upset Special: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 0-1.

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Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.