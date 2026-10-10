Pro Wrestling League to return with Season 6 in Delhi; Aman Sehrawat says ‘exciting to see PWL return to the capital’

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will return for its sixth season from January 9 to 26 next year, with 86 grapplers, including 34 international medallists, set to compete at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena in New Delhi. Under the aegis of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the PWL will feature six franchises competing across five men's and four women's Olympic weight categories.

The participating teams are Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators. The announcement was made at a launch event on Friday, where India's medal-winning wrestlers from the 2026 Asian Games were felicitated for their performances.

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The six wrestlers honoured included Sujeet Kalkal, who won gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category, and Aman Sehrawat, who added an Asian Games gold to his Paris Olympics bronze. Antim Panghal, Nitesh Siwach, Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar were also felicitated.

Olympic champion Yui Susaki likely to feature Japanese Olympic champion Yui Susaki is among the international stars expected to feature in the competition. The league will retain its two-round, three-minute bout format, with the 'Power Minute' rule allowing points scored in the final 60 seconds to be doubled.

PWL chairman Dayaan Farooqui said the league's return would help strengthen wrestling's presence in the country and bring elite competition closer to fans. "Our vision has always been to take the League to a different franchise city each season, bringing world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country," Farooqui said.

Haryana Thunders are the defending champions of PWL, where they defeated Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in the final to retain the title in the previous season. The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions: 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg (men) and 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg (women).

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What did Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat say? Sehrawat, who had won an Olympic and Asian Games medals, stated that it is exciting that PWL is returning to the National Capital. “Winning medals at the Olympics and the Asian Games has been the reward for years of sacrifice, discipline and hard work," Sehrawat told media.

"To be felicitated for these achievements and to receive this honour in Delhi, in front of the wrestling community and fans, feels truly special. Moments like these remind you of the journey you have undertaken and the people who have supported you along the way.

"As a wrestler, it is also exciting to see the Pro Wrestling League return to the capital, and I look forward to seeing the sport reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of wrestlers,” he said.