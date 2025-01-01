‘Prodigies like him are inspiring...’: Gautam Adani shares moments with World Chess Champion D Gukesh

Adani Group Chairman shared a few moments captured with World Chess Champion D Gukesh. Adani highlighted Gukesh's influence on young prodigies, according to a post on Platform X. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Jan 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Gautam Adani shared some moments captured with Chess World Champion D Gukesh on Wednesday, January 1. (X/@gautam_adani)

Billionaire Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, shared his moments spent with World Chess Champion D Gukesh on a social media post on the platform X on January 1.

The executive highlighted how it was a privilege for him to meet the 18-year-old world champion

“It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion @DGukesh,” said Adani in his post on the platform X. 

The billionaire chairman also focused on the sacrifices parents make for their children, and in this case, Gukesh's parents made for him, which acted as a motivation for him to win the title for them and the nation

“Equally inspiring was meeting his incredible parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi, whose quiet sacrifices laid the foundation for his success,” he said.

The 18-year-old chess grandmaster became the youngest-ever world champion after defeating China's Ding Liren on December 12 at the World Chess Championship 2024. Gukesh had entered the match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidate's tournament earlier this year. 

“At just 18, Gukesh’s poise and brilliance are a testament to India's unstoppable youth. Prodigies like him are inspiring a new generation, building an army of champions ready to dominate global chess for decades. This is the confident, resurgent and rising India. Jai Hind!” said Adani in his post on platform X. 

Netizens React

People on social media appreciated Gukesh's performance and his capabilities to represent India on a global scale. Astitva Pandey, in response to Adani's post, said, “At just 18, Gukesh is proving that India’s youth are unstoppable on the global stage! Huge respect to his parents for their sacrifices, true unsung heroes behind his success. Here’s to a future filled with more Indian champions dominating chess!” 

Others, like the social media handle @eEliteMale, said, “Gukesh is a great player.” 

 

First Published:1 Jan 2025, 07:01 PM IST
