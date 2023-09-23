Kadai Yaseen Ahamed is the only Indian at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 event being held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 -24. This is the first time India is hosting a motor racing event of this magnitude since the 2013 Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix which was dropped from the calendar owing to financial, taxation and bureaucratic issues.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Ahmed said, "This is a proud moment for India that the race is being organised. I am also the only Indian racer taking part in the event. This is an unbelievable moment for me. Today, I had the first test of my bike and I am really excited to ride. It is a big learning curve and the first step of my career. Hopefully in future, we produce more Indian bikers in world championships,"

1) 2nd Indian to participate in MotoGP weekend:

Ahamed has become the second Indian after S Sarath Kumar to participate in a MotoGP weekend. Sarath took part in one race in the 125cc class in 2011 and was later upgraded to 250cc for Moto3 in 2012.

2) Professional achievements:

The 26-year-old racer was declared the 2020 national champion in the pro-stock 400 class. He also holds the experience of competing in other championships like Thailand Superbike 400 series, Asia Cup Japan and more, reported Hindustan Times.

3) India's Wildcard entry:

Ahamed was chosen as India's wildcard entry for the MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix in the Moto3 category and is on a Honda NSF250R at the ongoing event.

4) Illegal racing on the streets:

The Chennai boy studied at the Hindu High School and his journey in racing began at the age of 15 while illegally racing on the streets of the city. He was discovered by a professional Indian racing champion Jagan Kumar in 2012.

5) Family reservations:

Ahamed decision to pursue bike racing as a career was met with resistance from his family particularly his mother who had expressed deep concern for the safety of her son, reported India Today. However, according to a DNA report, coach Jagan Kumar was successfully convinced the family about the safety of their son and the potential of racing on closed circuits.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!