PSG leads Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in second leg of Champions League semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain led Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in the return leg of their Champions League semifinal, with the Gunners trailing by two goals on aggregate.

Dominated in possession, PSG has relied to counterattacks to hurt the Premier League team.

PSG broke the deadlock in the 27th minute from a set piece after the Arsenal defense cleared a free kick toward the edge of the area. The ball bounced back into the path of Fabian Ruiz, who smashed a stunning half-volley into the back of the net.

PSG could have added to its tally, but Bradley Barcola lost a challenge with goalkeeper David Raya on another counterattack.

Arsenal had struggled early on last week in London — unable to not cope with PSG’s intensity in midfield — and lost 1-0.

This time they started brightly, pressing high and recovering the ball quickly to peg PSG back in its own half.

Their dominance was quickly rewarded with two good chances. The first came when Declan Rice rose high but missed his header, before Gabriel Martinelli saw his effort saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal attacked relentlessly, overwhelming PSG on the flanks, and went close again in the eighth minute when Martin Ødegaard unleashed a fierce, low drive from outside the area that forced Donnarumma into another fine save.

PSG had little choice but to wait for chances on the counterattack, and they were few. But the hosts’ defense was solid and they weathered the early storm with composure, waiting for an opening that finally came in the 17th minute. With some space on the left, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came inside on his right foot and curled one of his trademark pinpoint shots that rattled the post.

PSG then failed to capitalize on a poor pass from William Saliba that could have cost Arsenal a silly goal. But Desire Doue could only fire a weak shot straight at Raya.

The winner takes on Inter Milan on May 31 after the three-time champions defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition's history.

Both teams are looking for a first title and second appearance in the final. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year. The French side was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, while Arsenal was runner-up to Barcelona in 2006.