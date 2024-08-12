PT Usha backs IOA medical team amid row over Vinesh Phogat’s weight at Olympics: ‘Athlete, coach responsible…’

Amid criticism over Vinesh Phogat's weigh-in mishap, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha stated on Sunday that it is the athlete's duty to manage their weight while also condemning the attacks on the medical team, particularly Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

In an official statement, Usha said, “...the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.”

"...the hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation," she said while hoping those rushing to judge the IOA medical team "would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions".

She said each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games had his or her own support team who have been working with the athletes over so many years.

“The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists,” she added.

The 29-year-old Vinesh Phogat was devastated after being disqualified from her freestyle 50kg gold-medal match due to being 100g overweight at the morning weigh-in. The disqualification shattered her Olympic hopes and led her to announce her retirement.

The incident sparked a blame game, causing an uproar in Parliament. Some criticised Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team for negligence, with former IOA chief Narendra Batra suggesting that Vinesh's diet may have contributed to her disqualification.

Vinesh made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach her gold medal bout. However, despite measures like cutting her hair, she was found 100g overweight during the morning weigh-in.

Vinesh has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), seeking to be awarded a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who was promoted to the final after Vinesh’s disqualification. American Sarah Hildebrandt won gold by defeating Lopez. The decision on Vinesh’s appeal is expected by August 13.