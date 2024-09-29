PT Usha breaks silence on allegations made by IOA Executive Council members; brands them ‘self-serving’

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has addressed the allegations made by 12 members of the IOA Executive Council in a letter to International Olympic Committee (IOC) Director of International Relations, Jerome Poivey.

Usha described the accusations as attempts to “malign the leadership and efforts of those working diligently towards the betterment of Indian sports.”

"In my 45-year career as a sportsperson representing India at the highest levels, I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and the nation's sporting future," Usha stated.

She expressed concern that these individuals prioritize "self-serving power plays and monetary gain" over supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India.

PT Usha Clarification on Raghuram Iyer's Appointment Usha emphasized that the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as IOA Chief Executive Officer was made in strict accordance with the IOA constitution. She said, “One of the most egregious claims made by these EC members is the questioning of Iyer's appointment. His appointment in January 2024 was made in full compliance with the IOA constitution.”

According to Article 15.3.1 of the IOA Constitution, the Executive Council must appoint a Secretary General/CEO within one month of the position becoming vacant. The nomination committee comprises the President, the Chairperson of the Athletes' Commission, and one IOC member from India. This committee follows a rigorous selection process, including advertising the position.

PT Usha on Payment Issues and Accountability PT Usha noted that Raghuram Iyer has not received any payment since his appointment in January. “Despite his official appointment, Iyer has not been paid a single rupee to date. The delay in his salary is due solely to certain EC members who continue to obstruct necessary progress and decision-making.”

She questioned the commitment to transparency among those making the allegations, pointing out their refusal to allow the recording of Executive Council meetings. "A true commitment to transparency would embrace accountability, but their actions clearly indicate otherwise," Usha remarked.

PT Usha on PAN card Investigations Usha also mentioned ongoing investigations into the use of the IOA's PAN card by an ad hoc committee for Volleyball, headed by Rohit Rajpal, which was done without necessary approvals. Furthermore, she highlighted that former acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey bypassed the IOA General Assembly to grant affiliation to the Taekwondo Federation of India, which is not recognized by either the World or Asian Federations, potentially harming dedicated Taekwondo athletes.

PT Usha reiterated that the malicious letter from the 12 IOA EC members is part of a broader attempt to hinder the progress of Indian sports. "These actions not only tarnish the image of Indian sports but also do a disservice to the aspirations of our athletes and the nation's goal of becoming a global sporting powerhouse," she stated.