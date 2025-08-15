Purani Dilli 6 best is yet to come: Owner Akash Nangia backs team plans despite narrow defeats

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): With two wins from their first five matches, Purani Dilli 6 currently sit fifth in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 standings. Purani Dilli 6's season so far has been a mix of highs and lows, but the team is determined to turn the tide as they head into the second half of their campaign.

Advertisement

Purani Dilli 6 started the second season 2 of the Delhi Premier League with a heavy defeat to Outer Delhi Warriors by 82 runs on August 5, but bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins, first overcoming West Delhi Lions by 15 runs on August 7, and then edging out New Delhi Tigers by 10 runs on August 8.

However, momentum slipped with consecutive losses to North Delhi Strikers by 27 runs on August 10 and East Delhi Riders by five wickets on August 12, leaving them with two wins from five matches and a strong urge to bounce back in the remaining fixtures.

With their next clash scheduled against South Delhi Superstarz on August 17, Purani Dilli 6 are using the four-day gap to reassess strategies, fine-tune skills, and reset mentally.

Advertisement

"The last few matches have been close; they could have gone either way. In cricket, small moments decide big outcomes, and we've been on the wrong side of those margins a couple of times. But there's no panic in our camp," said Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia.

"We trust our plans, we trust our players, and we know the kind of cricket we are capable of playing. This break is about working harder, correcting the fine details, and coming back stronger. We believe our best cricket is still ahead of us," he added.

With five league matches remaining, the equation is simple for Purani Dilli 6: win all, build momentum, and keep playoff hopes alive. Their final group stage fixture is slated for August 27, where they will face South Delhi Superstarz again.

Advertisement