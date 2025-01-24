PV Sindhu all set to sign 4-year-deal, worth ₹4 crore per year: Report

India double Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu is all set to sign a four-year deal with a leading sports equipment brand for four years, which is estimated worth ₹4 crore per year, ANI quoted sources as saying on 24 January.

Currently, Sindhu is in talks with two leading global brands of technical equipment, which have offered her ₹4 crore per year for four years. Her existing endorsement deal with Li-Ning, as an ambassador, has come to an end. She is a brand ambassador for several companies, including Puma, Hoop, and Greenday.

Advertisement

In her recent competitions on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour circuit, Sindhu has had a mixed run.

In December last year, she broke her title drought of over two years in the Syed Modi India International by winning the women's title by beating China's Wu Luo Yu. She started the new year with a quarterfinal finish in the India Open in Lucknow, and in December 2024, she had a disappointing first-round exit in the Indonesia Masters, losing to Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh.

Advertisement

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: In her upcoming sporting events, Sindhu, along with Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen, will lead a 14-member strong Indian team at the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, to be held in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16, 2025.

In the last edition of the championships, held in Dubai in 2023, India won the bronze medal and will aim to improve on that performance this time.

Considering the world rankings and current form of the players while selecting the squad, the national selectors have included HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod as the second men's and women's singles players, respectively.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the former world No. 1 combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty would lead the men's doubles charge. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly or Olympians Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will share the women's doubles duties.

India Squad for Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Sathish Kumar K