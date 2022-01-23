India shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash. The final lasted just 35 minutes.

Playing in a depleted field due to multiple cases of coronavirus, the 26-year-old brought her A-game to the court and she won the first game quite comprehensively.

From there on, Sindhu carried on with the momentum and she wrapped up the match in straight sets.

It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having annexed the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Earlier, the men's singles final of the Syed Modi India International 2022 was declared a 'No Match', Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Sunday.

The men's singles final was slated to be contested between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," an official statement read.

