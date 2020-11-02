PV Sindhu shares a cryptic post about retirement. Here's the truth

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu sent netizens into a frenzy on Monday as she shared a post, on social media platforms -- Twitter and Instagram -- that started with “I RETIRE" written in bold letters.

"Denmark Open was the final straw. I RETIRE," the Indian badminton star said. Her post went viral on social media in no time and became one of the biggest talking points.

The 25-year-old went on to share about how she wants to come clean with her feelings and tells fans that they may be confused while reading the message but will "have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too."

"I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now," Sindhu wrote.

"I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too," she added.

She writes about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted her. However, the end of the message provides the twist.

"Today I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity," wrote India's only shuttler to have won a Silver medal at Olympics, before admitting that she may have given readers "a mini heart attack".

Her post talks about staying careful and not adapting a "lackadaisical attitude towards the virus".

"Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus. We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down," Sindhu said.

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refue to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," she concluded her message.

Social media users were shocked at first, but eventually relieved after reading her message.

