PV Sindhu shares a cryptic post about retirement. Here's the truth

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys sit up and take notice. That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refue to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," she concluded her message.