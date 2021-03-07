PV Sindhu suffers demoralising defeat in Swiss Open final

The 25-year-old Indian, who had won the coveted World Championship gold medal here in 2019, couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Marin during her 12-21 5-21 defeat in the final that lasted only 35 minutes
PV Sindhu will next compete at the USD 850,000 All England Championships, a Super 1000 event to be held from March 17 to 21
BASEL :
World Champion P V Sindhu finished a distant second best in the Swiss Open final after being completely routed by Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in a lop-sided women's singles title clash here on Sunday.
