India's two-time Olympic medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu married tech mogul Venkata Datta Sai in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Udaipur on 22 December.

Her wedding with Sai captivated fans and shed lights on the couple's personal achievements and combined net worth, as the duo exemplify excellence in their respective fields.

Speaking after the wedding for the first time, Sindhu revealed she was missing “stability” in her life, which is why she decided to get married in 2024 after the Paris Olympics.

“For me, marriage meant stability—the kind of stability that would help me perform better,” Sindhu was quoted as saying to HT.

"Competing at the highest level is incredibly demanding, and having that sense of security and support is so important. I was super excited! This new phase of life felt so special," added Sindhu.

Sindhu's new worth: According to Zee News, PV Sindhu has an estimated net worth of Rs59 crore ($7.1 million) and stands as one of India’s highest-earning female athletes. These include her badminton triumphs and endorsement deals.

Sindhu also owns a lavish Hilltop Home in Hyderabad which refined her taste and marks a significant investment in real estate.

She owns a BMW X5 gifted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, a Mahindra Thar from Anand Mahindra, and other vehicles that flaunt her global accolades.

In 2019, Sindhu signed a ₹50 crore deal with Chinese brand Li Ning. she is the brand ambassador for Maybelline, Bank of Baroda, Asian Paints and more.

The Indian ace shuttler has over 4 million Instagram followers, making her a top choice for brands seeking impactful collaborations.

Venkata Datta Sai's net worth: Sindhu's husband Venkata Datta Sai is an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies and his net worth is ₹150 crore.