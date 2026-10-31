PV Sindhu vs Anmol Kharb live streaming details: Where to watch Hylo Open 2026 semifinals in India

PV Sindhu will meet Anmol Kharb in an all-Indian women’s singles semifinal at the Hylo Open 2026 on Saturday, with the winner guaranteed a place in the final. The clash at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrücken gives Indian badminton a strong shot at the Super 500 title.

When and where to watch the semifinal The match is scheduled for 6:40 PM IST (2:10 PM local time) on Court 2. Indian fans can follow the contest live on the official BWF TV YouTube channel and on the FanCode platform.

Paths to the last four PV Sindhu, the second seed and two-time Olympic medallist, reached the semifinals after a straight-games win over Denmark’s Amalie Schulz in the quarterfinals. She needed only 28 minutes to close out the match 21-12, 21-10, staying in control from the opening rallies. The result continued her strong recent form after a runner-up finish at the French Open.

Anmol Kharb took a longer route. She defeated sixth-seeded Unnati Hooda 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in a 68-minute quarterfinal. After dropping the second game, the 19-year-old steadied herself in the decider to book the all-Indian meeting. The two had never faced each other on the BWF World Tour before Friday’s clash.

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Head-to-head and stakes PV Sindhu and Anmol Kharb have met only once before, in the Round of 32 at the 2024 Syed Modi International. Sindhu won that encounter 21-17, 21-15. The experience gap is clear, yet Kharb has already shown she can trouble higher-ranked opponents this week.

A victory for PV Sindhu would send the veteran into another World Tour final. A win for Anmol Kharb would mark her biggest breakthrough yet and give India a new name in the title match. The other women’s singles semifinal pits top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand against Denmark’s eighth seed Line Kjaersfeldt. The winner of that match will face either Sindhu or Kharb on Sunday.

Looking ahead The all-Indian women’s semi simply raises the stakes further for fans following the event from home.

With a short turnaround before the final, Saturday’s result will shape how the Indian challenge ends in Saarbrücken. Both players know a win puts them one match away from the trophy.