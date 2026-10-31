PV Sindhu vs Anmol Kharb live streaming details: Where to watch Hylo Open 2026 semifinals in India

PV Sindhu will meet Anmol Kharb in an all-Indian women’s singles semifinal at the Hylo Open 2026 on Saturday, with the winner guaranteed a place in the final. The clash at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrücken gives Indian badminton a strong shot at the Super 500 title.

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When and where to watch the semifinal The match is scheduled for 6:40 PM IST (2:10 PM local time) on Court 2. Indian fans can follow the contest live on the official BWF TV YouTube channel and on the FanCode platform.

Paths to the last four PV Sindhu, the second seed and two-time Olympic medallist, reached the semifinals after a straight-games win over Denmark’s Amalie Schulz in the quarterfinals. She needed only 28 minutes to close out the match 21-12, 21-10, staying in control from the opening rallies. The result continued her strong recent form after a runner-up finish at the French Open.

Anmol Kharb took a longer route. She defeated sixth-seeded Unnati Hooda 21-17, 18-21, 21-16 in a 68-minute quarterfinal. After dropping the second game, the 19-year-old steadied herself in the decider to book the all-Indian meeting. The two had never faced each other on the BWF World Tour before Friday’s clash.

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Head-to-head and stakes PV Sindhu and Anmol Kharb have met only once before, in the Round of 32 at the 2024 Syed Modi International. Sindhu won that encounter 21-17, 21-15. The experience gap is clear, yet Kharb has already shown she can trouble higher-ranked opponents this week.

A victory for PV Sindhu would send the veteran into another World Tour final. A win for Anmol Kharb would mark her biggest breakthrough yet and give India a new name in the title match. The other women’s singles semifinal pits top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand against Denmark’s eighth seed Line Kjaersfeldt. The winner of that match will face either Sindhu or Kharb on Sunday.

Looking ahead The all-Indian women’s semi simply raises the stakes further for fans following the event from home.

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With a short turnaround before the final, Saturday’s result will shape how the Indian challenge ends in Saarbrücken. Both players know a win puts them one match away from the trophy.

Men's semifinals in Hylo Open 2026 India’s interest does not stop with the women’s draw. Lakshya Sen also advanced to the men’s singles semifinals, giving the country two realistic title chances in Germany. He will face France's Toma Junior Popov in the semis. The game will begin at approximately 8:10 PM IST (3:40 PM local time) on Court 1 at the Saarlandhalle in Germany later on the same day.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.