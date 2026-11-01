PV Sindhu beats Line Kjaersfeldt to win Hylo Open 2026 in Germany; bounces back from French Open final loss

PV Sindhu claimed the Hylo Open 2026 title in Germany on Sunday, November 1, defeating Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women’s singles final at the Saarlandhalle. The second-seeded Indian produced a composed performance to secure her second BWF title of the year, bouncing back quickly from a runner-up finish at the French Open just days earlier.

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The match gave Sindhu a timely boost on the World Tour and highlighted her strong late-season form. Kjaersfeldt, the eighth seed, fought hard in patches but could not match the Indian’s consistency and attacking intent across both games.

How did PV Sindhu control the first game? The opening game began closely. Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt edged ahead after taking the longest rally of the contest, yet PV Sindhu levelled at 5-5 and gradually took charge. The Dane tried to drag her opponent into the corners and overhit several shots under pressure. A precise net shot followed by a powerful smash helped Sindhu move into double figures, and she led 11-8 at the interval.

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Kjaersfeldt returned more aggressively after the break and narrowed the gap to 12-9. Sindhu stayed calm, using a strong backhand return to keep control of the rallies. She closed the game 21-12 when Kjaersfeldt’s return landed in the net, giving the Indian a clear one-game lead.

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Did Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt fight back in the second game? Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt made the second game more competitive. Both players successfully challenged line calls early on, and the Dane recovered from 7-3 down to reach 7-6. PV Sindhu responded by stretching her opponent wide and forcing errors, taking an 11-7 lead at the break.

From there, Sindhu pulled clear to 16-10 and then 19-11. Kjaersfeldt clawed a few points back after Sindhu misjudged a shuttler she expected to land out, making the score 19-14. The Indian did not let the advantage slip further. She continued attacking through the middle of the court until Kjaersfeldt faltered, sealing the match with a clenched-fist celebration.

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How did PV Sindhu reach the final? PV Sindhu remained unbeaten in games throughout the week. She defeated France’s Rosy Oktavia Pancasari 21-14, 21-12 in the round of 16 and needed only 28 minutes to beat Denmark’s Amalie Schulz 21-12, 21-10 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she overcame fellow Indian Anmol 21-13, 21-16 to book her place in the final.

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What does the Hylo Open title mean for PV Sindhu? The Hylo Open is a BWF Super 500 event. The victory gives PV Sindhu a swift response after her loss to world No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea in the French Open final. It marked her second consecutive final on the BWF World Tour, signalling consistent form for the two-time Olympic medallist late in the season. Sindhu also extended her strong record against Kjaersfeldt, having previously beaten the Dane at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.

The title reinforces Sindhu’s ability to recover quickly from setbacks and stay competitive against top opposition on the World Tour as the season winds down.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.