Quote of the day by Larry Bird: ‘Push yourself again and again. Don’t give an inch...'

"Push yourself again and again. Don’t give an inch until the final buzzer sounds."— This is a quote by American basketball legend Larry Bird. This resonates with Larry Bird's life very well, because towards the end of his career, he sustained chronic back pain and heel injuries.

What the quote means Larry Bird's quote simply means that you need to have an unrelenting persistence in whatever task you do, be it in sports or otherwise. You may have already peaked in your career, but that doesn't mean you just give up.

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That is what Larry Bird tries to convey with the "push yourself again and again" phrase. He basically suggests that peak performance is not a one-time effort, and once you reach a goal or get tired, you have to hit the reset button and push towards the next goal immediately.

The "not give an inch" bit of the quote basically means refusing to compromise your standards, and not letting excuses come in the way of your work until the very end.

The "final buzzer" translates to the end of one's career, or a match, in the literal sense. Several people tend to "clock out" as soon as they are winning or losing in competitive sport, and Bird tries to convey that it is the score that doesn't matter. It is instead about the consistent effort that you put in.

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Where it comes from The quote comes from Larry Bird's 1989 autobiography titled Drive: The Story of My Life. Bird, in his book, reveals details of his upbringing in French Lick, Indiana and his rise to fame in NBA.

The origin of the quote comes from his philosophy of hard work and practice. He was the first to reach the gym and last to leave, and was known for his relentless work ethic during his playing days.

How to apply it today Work ethic: Your determination and work ethic are the two most important factors towards achieving a goal. Larry Bird's work ethic included shooting 500 jump shots in the morning everyday before going about his day.

Along with that, he used to take up 99 free throws in a row himself. He would start over had he missed at any stage.

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The "zero-second rule": You might be tempted to put off a task, be it replying to a difficult e-mail or completing a report, but it is important to not negotiate with yourself.

About Larry Bird Larry Bird was born on 7 December 1956 in Indiana, United States. He is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played for the Boston Celtics between 1979 and 1992, and led the team to three NBA championship titles.

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Between 1984 and 1986, he also won three consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and two Finals MVPs. He was known for his incredible shooting and passing, and dominated the 1980s along with his rival, Magic Johnson. His rivalry with Johnson, in fact, boosted the popularity of the NBA.