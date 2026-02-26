Quote of the day by Michael Jordan: 'Heart is what separates the good from the great'

Quote of the day: “Heart is what separates the good from the great”— this famous and often-quoted line by NBA legend Michael Jordan is deeply synonymous with the second half of his Chicago Bulls career, which was between 1995 and 1998.

Michael Jordan won six NBA titles with Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. The first of those three-peats was between 1991 and 1993, when Chicago Bulls had beaten Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trailblazers and Phoenix Suns in each of the three seasons. The second of those three-peats was between 1996 and 1998, when Chicago Bulls had beaten Seattle SuperSonics once and Utah Jazz twice.

What it means The "heart" in Michael Jordan's statement denotes that it is not just about talent or skill, but about grit and inner passion.

Several people tend to perform well in their field when things are going smoothly for them. Having a "heart" also means the ability to focus, maintain composure and make an effort when you are facing a big obstacle in life.

It also means that one has to be brave enough to even fail on certain occasions, and most importantly, not let your emotions hold you back no matter the situation. Carrying the weight of expectation also takes heart.

Jordan, in fact, has not held back his emotions. After Chicago Bulls clinched the NBA championships in 1996, Michael Jordan was overcome with emotions as the win fell on Father's Day.

He had collapsed on the locker room, clasping the game ball and crying. He had dedicated the title win to his father, who had been murdered two years ago.

Where it comes from The actual origin of Michael Jordan's quote is unclear. Motivational websites and social media have, in fact, used this quote without a verifiable source. The quote gained popularity following Jordan's retirement in 2003.

Several websites like AZQuotes and QuoteFancy, and a lot of motivational videos on YouTube, used this quote following his retirement. This quote does not have any link to any book, documentary or movie. This quote is also neither recorded in Jordan's book Driven from Within (2004) nor during his Hall of Fame speech in 2009.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Embrace the grind

Good performers in any field stop when it is difficult, whereas the great ones never give up because their hearts just won't quit. Building habits like extra practice sessions or early morning runs, even when you are unmotivated, will help oneself reach newer heights in life.

Takeaway 2: Turn failure into obsession

For Michael Jordan, failure fuelled him to do much better in life. Setbacks will become something personal for oneself when he/she cares with the heart. While it will definitely hurt, setbacks can also be a huge source of motivation.

Takeaway 3: Learn to harness emotions

Michael Jordan was someone who hardly hid his emotions. Yes, sometimes emotions like joy, fear or grief can get the better of you, but it is important to channel that emotion and work on the solution much harder.

About Michael Jordan Michael Jeffrey Jordan (born 17 February 1963) was born to become a true champion. Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003, and during this time, he won six championships with Chicago Bulls. He played for Washington Wizards later on in his career.

He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of each of the six NBA finals. His other accolades include those of winning the regular season MVP on five occasions, 10 scoring titles, and winning the 1988 Defensive Player of the Year award.

He has also won two Olympic gold medals with the USA men's basketball team. He was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He played an influential role in popularising the NBA during the 1980s and 1990s.