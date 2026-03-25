Quote of the day by Usain Bolt: ‘Dreams are free. Goals have a cost. While you can daydream for free, goals don’t…’

Athletes aren't made in a fortnight. In a generation where people go “viral” overnight on social media, an athletes success is determined on how he or she performs at the global stage. It comes with a lot of sacrifice, tons of sweat, mental toughness, strict routines and relentless hard work.
Success of an athlete starts with a dream. What follows is a proper execution, discipline and a consistent effort to reach that goal despite innumerable challenges that come in the way. While one can dream for free but certainly has to pay the price to achieve the goal.
One such example eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. Born in Jamaica, Bolt wanted to pursue cricket as a fast bowler. Noticing his raw pace, Bolt was advised to shift to track and field by a high school coach in his early teens, leading to his first high school championship medal in 2001.
What followed was nothing short of history as Bolt continued to inspire millions across the globe to become the only sprinter to win 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012, and 2016). He is also a 11-time world champion sprinter.
All of Bolt's accolades didn't come overnight. He had to word tirelessly hard and his determination and work ethic made him what Bolt is today, dominating the global track and field arena for almost a decade.
Today's Quote of the Day comes from Bolt himself. Reflecting his mindset that shaped his legendary career, Bolt said, “Dreams are free. Goals have a cost. While you can daydream for free, goals don’t come without a price. Time, Effort, Sacrifice, and Sweat. How will you pay for your goals?”
The quote by Bolt sums up the difference between dreaming and achieving a goal. Dreaming doesn't mean our goal is achieved. With his quote, Bolt made it clear that a person can convert his dream into a goal through proper execution which includes hard work, sweat, time, sheer determination. Bolt words remind us that greatness is achieved through hard work.
|Competitions
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Olympic Games
|8
|0
|0
|World Championships
|11
|2
|1
|World Relays
|0
|1
|0
|CAC Championships
|1
|0
|0
|Commonwealth Games
|1
|0
|0
|World Junior Championships
|1
|2
|2
|World Youth Championships
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|5
|1
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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