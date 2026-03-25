Quote of the day by Usain Bolt: ‘Dreams are free. Goals have a cost. While you can daydream for free, goals don’t…’

Athletes aren't made in a fortnight. In a generation where people go “viral” overnight on social media, an athletes success is determined on how he or she performs at the global stage. It comes with a lot of sacrifice, tons of sweat, mental toughness, strict routines and relentless hard work.

Success of an athlete starts with a dream. What follows is a proper execution, discipline and a consistent effort to reach that goal despite innumerable challenges that come in the way. While one can dream for free but certainly has to pay the price to achieve the goal.

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One such example eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt. Born in Jamaica, Bolt wanted to pursue cricket as a fast bowler. Noticing his raw pace, Bolt was advised to shift to track and field by a high school coach in his early teens, leading to his first high school championship medal in 2001.

What followed was nothing short of history as Bolt continued to inspire millions across the globe to become the only sprinter to win 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympic Games (2008, 2012, and 2016). He is also a 11-time world champion sprinter.

All of Bolt's accolades didn't come overnight. He had to word tirelessly hard and his determination and work ethic made him what Bolt is today, dominating the global track and field arena for almost a decade.

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Today's Quote of the Day comes from Bolt himself. Reflecting his mindset that shaped his legendary career, Bolt said, “Dreams are free. Goals have a cost. While you can daydream for free, goals don’t come without a price. Time, Effort, Sacrifice, and Sweat. How will you pay for your goals?”

What is the meaning of this quote? The quote by Bolt sums up the difference between dreaming and achieving a goal. Dreaming doesn't mean our goal is achieved. With his quote, Bolt made it clear that a person can convert his dream into a goal through proper execution which includes hard work, sweat, time, sheer determination. Bolt words remind us that greatness is achieved through hard work.

Usain Bolt's career achievements

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Competitions Gold Silver Bronze Olympic Games 8 0 0 World Championships 11 2 1 World Relays 0 1 0 CAC Championships 1 0 0 Commonwealth Games 1 0 0 World Junior Championships 1 2 2 World Youth Championships 1 0 0 Total 23 5 1