Quote of the day by Novak Djokovic: ‘Luck falls on not just the brave but also the ones who…’

In the brutal, high-pressure arena of elite sport, and in every competitive field beyond it, raw courage will only get you so far. Novak Djokovic’s quietly powerful observation cuts deeper: “Luck falls on not just the brave but also the ones who believe they belong there.

The Serbian tennis legend didn’t rise to 24 Grand Slam titles and a record 428 weeks at world No. 1 through fearless shot-making alone. He understood something most high-achievers eventually learn the hard way. It is believing you deserve to be in the room that changes how you prepare, how you carry yourself, and ultimately how opportunities find you.

What it means The quote reframes luck as something far less random than we like to admit. Bravery, taking the risk, stepping onto the big stage, and swinging for the fences is non-negotiable. But Novak Djokovic adds the missing ingredient that turns potential into sustained success, which is a deep, internal conviction that you belong at that level.

When someone truly believes they deserve to be there, everything shifts. They prepare with more intensity because the outcome feels like a natural extension of who they are. They recover from setbacks faster because a loss doesn’t threaten their identity. They project a calm confidence that influences opponents, colleagues, and decision-makers.

In tennis terms, it’s the difference between the player who fights hard but tightens up on break points versus the one who stays loose because they already see themselves as a rightful contender. The belief doesn’t guarantee victory every time, but it dramatically improves the odds and makes the journey sustainable.

Where does it come from Novak Djokovic shared this insight during the most explosive phase of his career. In a November 2011 interview, he was reflecting on his sudden ascent to the top of the sport. That year he won three Grand Slams and claimed the world No. 1 ranking for the first time.

He described a critical mental pivot: moving from hoping success would come to declaring that it was his time and that he could win major titles. The luck quote flowed directly from that realisation. It captured the philosophy that had carried him through years of injuries, political turmoil in Serbia, and the long shadow of Federer and Nadal.

The quote has since circulated widely on motivational platforms because it distils something universal: talent and bravery are common; the belief that you belong among the best is rarer, and far more powerful.

About Novak Djokovic Born on 22 May 1987 in Belgrade, Serbia, Novak Djokovic turned professional in 2003 and went on to build one of the most statistically dominant careers in tennis history.

He has 24 Grand Slam singles titles, spent a record 428 weeks at ATP world No. 1, and won multiple year-end championships. His game, built on extraordinary defensive retrieval, flexibility, and the ability to turn defence into offence under extreme pressure, became the blueprint for a generation.

Beyond the court, Djokovic became a national hero in Serbia, led the country to Davis Cup glory, and used his platform to speak openly about mental health, recovery, and the demands of elite performance. His journey from war-torn childhood to all-time great status stands as one of the clearest modern examples of talent amplified by relentless self-belief.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Audit and rewrite your self-talk Catch the moments you say “I hope they choose me” or “I’ll try not to mess this up.” Replace them with “I belong in that room / on that stage / in that role.” Say it out loud daily. The nervous system eventually believes the story you keep telling it.

Takeaway 2: Act like someone who already belongs Prepare at the level of the person you want to become, not the person you currently are. Speak with measured confidence instead of over-explaining or apologising. When you carry yourself as someone who has earned their seat at the table, others start treating you accordingly. and more doors open.