Quote of the day by Andre Agassi: ‘What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel…'

In a world obsessed with quick wins, viral success, and low-risk hustles, Andre Agassi’s words cut through the noise. “What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose,” he said. The tennis icon, known for his raw honesty in his autobiography 'Open', delivered this insight during reflections on his career, most notably in a Charlie Rose interview. It captures a profound truth about passion, commitment, and what turns ordinary pursuits into something unforgettable.

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True value emerges from emotional stakes, the fear of meaningful loss, not just the promise of reward. The quote by Andre Agassi reframes success as a deeply personal investment rather than a transactional gain. In a fast-paced, distraction-filled culture of side hustles and highlight reels, this quote reminds us why we chase goals that actually matter, and why half-hearted efforts rarely feel rewarding.

What it means At its core, Andre Agassi’s quote flips the script on motivation. Most people chase something special for the gain, like the trophy, the promotion, the applause. But Agassi argues the real magic lies in the loss you would feel if it slipped away. It’s the emotional skin in the game: the vulnerability, the stakes, the part of you that would hurt deeply if you failed.

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This isn’t about fear-mongering. It’s about depth. When you care enough that losing would sting your reputation, your identity, a dream you have poured years into, your effort becomes infused with urgency and meaning. A casual side project feels ordinary. But when it represents years of sacrifice, or risks letting down people who believe in you, it transforms into something sacred. The quote echoes behavioral economics 'loss aversion' idea that humans feel losses more acutely than equivalent gains. Agassi simply applies it to passion and purpose.

Where it comes from The quote is widely attributed to Andre Agassi and appears in countless motivational collections. In his appearance on the Charlie Rose show, Agassi reflected on the psychology of competition and personal drive. It aligns perfectly with themes in his bestselling 2009 autobiography Open, in which Agassi candidly reveals his love-hate relationship with tennis, the crushing pressure from his father, and the identity crises that nearly ended his career.

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Spoken in the context of his post-retirement life, the line distills decades of experience: eight Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, plummeting to world No. 141, and clawing back to No. 1. Agassi understood that what made his greatest victories special wasn’t just the hardware, it was the terror of losing everything he had fought for.

How to apply it today Takeaway 1: Raise the emotional stakes in your career. Stop treating jobs as mere paychecks. Identify roles or projects where failure would actually hurt, because they align with your identity or long-term vision. That discomfort is the fuel for excellence.

Takeaway 2: Invest fully in relationships. Friendships, partnerships, and family bonds become special when you recognize what you stand to lose: trust, time, shared history. Show up as if they matter, because the potential loss makes them irreplaceable.

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Takeaway 3: Pursue goals with real skin in the game. Whether launching a business, training for a marathon, or learning a skill, ask: “What would it cost me emotionally if I quit?” That answer creates the commitment most people lack in an era of endless options and easy exits.

About Andre Agassi Born on April 29, 1970, in Las Vegas, Andre Kirk Agassi turned pro at 16 and became one of tennis’s most polarizing and beloved figures. With a signature mullet, denim shorts, and rebellious attitude in the 1980s–90s, he defied the sport’s conservative image while racking up 60 ATP titles, including eight Grand Slams, completing the career Grand Slam (winning all four majors) and adding Olympic gold in 1996. He reached world No. 1 and was part of three Davis Cup-winning US teams.

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Yet Agassi’s path was anything but smooth. His father’s intense training regimen left him hating tennis at times; he plummeted to No. 141 in the rankings before staging one of sport’s greatest comebacks. His 2009 autobiography Open became a global bestseller for its brutal honesty about burnout, identity, and redemption. Married to fellow legend Steffi Graf since 2001, Agassi retired after the 2006 US Open and poured his energy into philanthropy. Through the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, he has raised tens of millions and built the acclaimed Agassi Prep school in Las Vegas for at-risk children.

Today, Agassi remains a respected voice in tennis and leadership, proving that greatness isn’t just about wins, it’s about what you’re willing to risk losing.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.