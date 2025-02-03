Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious 2-1 in the tie-breaker against world champion D Gukesh to win the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Netherlands on Ferbuary 2. This was his first time winning the tournament, and he expressed cheeky thanks to fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi for beating Gukesh in the first round which led to the tie.

Speaking to reporters after his win, Praggnanandhaa cheekily appreciated compatriot and friend Arjun Erigaisi for defeating Gukesh in the first round, which led to the tie between Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

“Should probably buy something for Arjun, yeah? I didn’t really expect (Arjun to beat Gukesh). Because at some point felt that Gukesh was actually better. When I saw the result (of Gukesh vs Arjun), I had already misplayed and I was in such a difficult position that I could not really do much than sit and defend. I didn’t think practically I had any chance in my own position,” (sic) he smilingly said according to a Hindustan Times report.

‘Highlight of Young Career’ Praggnanandhaa said the new title to his kitty was the “highlight of his young career”, the HT report added. “When I came here, I wanted to win the event. But the field was very strong. I didn’t really think about it much until yesterday. Can’t really express… I’m really happy,” he said.

Praggnanandhaa vs Gukesh — A Thrilling Match Indian teens and chess masters Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh both landed in the 13th and final tiebreaker round of the tournament with 8.5 points each, after matches that saw shocking defeats and twists and turns.

While Gukesh lost to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa too suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Germany's Vincent Keymer, but despite the losses they still managed 5.5 points each to remain joint leaders, according to a PTI report.

The game was set to be difficult, as Praggnanandhaa faced the Benoni with reversed colours in the first game of the tiebreak and it seemed like he had equalised easily in the middle game. But Gukesh had other thoughts as he kept trying and won, thanks to a blunder by Praggnanandhaa that cost him a full rook.

Also Read | Praggnanandhaa clinches first classical chess win over world No.1 Carlsen

Then, in a must-win second game of the tiebreaker, Praggnanandhaa employed the Trompowsky opening, and this time Gukesh could claim a slight advantage with his black pieces. However, by just keeping his position together, Praggnanandhaa patiently waited and capitalised on an unforced error from his opponent to first knock down a pawn and then his technical abilities were enough to see the normal blitz games through with a 1-1 score.

This took the match into sudden-death, where Praggnanandhaa drew white and once again Gukesh was better with some imaginative play on the queen side that netted him a pawn. The sudden-death had a time control of two minutes and thirty seconds for white against three for black but that did not deter Praggnanandhaa from trying to defend an inferior endgame.

Just while the position looked completely drawn and another game was on the cards, Gukesh lost complete control in the battle of nerves and first lost a pawn then his last remaining knight. Praggnanandhaa showed perfect technique to take the full point and his maiden victory at the Masters.

For Gukesh, this was the second year running when he tied for first position and lost the tiebreaker. In the previous edition last year, Gukesh had lost to Chinese Wei Yi.