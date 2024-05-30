Praggnanandhaa defeats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway Chess tournament, internet calls it ‘best chess news in long time’
After R Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess tournament, social media hailed his confidence and skill. Users expressed excitement over the remarkable achievement
India's teenage chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament on Wednesday. The Indian grandmaster's phenomenal victory pushed the world no.1 Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table.