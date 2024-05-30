After R Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess tournament, social media hailed his confidence and skill. Users expressed excitement over the remarkable achievement

India's teenage chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in the Norway Chess tournament on Wednesday. The Indian grandmaster's phenomenal victory pushed the world no.1 Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table.

Praggnanandhaa has also beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games in previous matches. In the fourth round, Praggnanandhaa will compete against Nakamura.

It is worth noting, that the ongoing tournament is Carlsen's home tournament. In an interview with Indian Express after defeating Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa said that he was undeterred by the "provocative opening" of Carlsen.

Soon after R Praggnanandhaa's victory, social media users began applauding the Indian prodigy for his achievement. The victory also urged many to enquire about the repeat telecast of the match.

"Wow really wow this is the best chess news in a long time," wrote an X user.

“Not an unexpected game by preg," wrote another X user.

Another social media user hailed Praggnanandhaa's self confidence and wrote, "Pragg was confident and knew his time had come to beat the world no 1 Magnus in classic chess . Well done."

Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and his victory pushed home favourite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table.

Highlighting India's promising future in the sport, a user wrote, “ Indias future in chess is bright I can't wait to see when 2 Indians will fight it out for world championship Pragg, Nihal, Gukesh, Arjun or even visit Future is bright."

"That's great news. Cannot wait to see Praggnanandhaa take on Ding Liren in the World Championship."

“Not to forget his sister Vishali leading in women’s segment," wrote another user.

Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali holds top spot in women's competition Not only Praggnanandhaa but his sister is also performing well in the championship. She held the top spot in the women's competition, with 5.5 points.

Classical chess is also known as slow chess. Unlike other categories, players are allowed to take a significant amount of time before making their moves. Many of them make moves in at least one hour. She earned the top spot by defeating Anna Muzychuk.

In other games, world number two Fabiano Caruana of the USA defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. Liren dropped to the bottom of the heap in the six-player field following the loss.

