R Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreak match1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost the Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in a tiebreaker match on Thursday. The two classical games on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break. The world No. 1 beat Praggnanandhaa 1.5-0.5 in the first tie-break match and then saw the second game to a draw in 22 moves.