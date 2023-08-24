comScore
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost the Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in a tiebreaker match on Thursday. The two classical games on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break. The world No. 1 beat Praggnanandhaa 1.5-0.5 in the first tie-break match and then saw the second game to a draw in 22 moves. 

“Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates," the "International Chess Federation tweeted.

The 18-year-old also became the third youngest player – after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen – to qualify for the Candidates 2024 tournament.

More to come…

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:28 PM IST
