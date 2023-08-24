Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  R Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreak match

R Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreak match

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreak.

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (R) competes against Norway's Magnus Carlsen (L) during the final at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku on August 24, 2023. (Photo by Tofik BABAYEV / AFP)

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa lost the Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in a tiebreaker match on Thursday. The two classical games on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break. The world No. 1 beat Praggnanandhaa 1.5-0.5 in the first tie-break match and then saw the second game to a draw in 22 moves.

“Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates," the "International Chess Federation tweeted.

The 18-year-old also became the third youngest player – after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen – to qualify for the Candidates 2024 tournament.

More to come…

Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:28 PM IST
